INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All lanes of westbound I-465 near Allisonville Road are closed in the Castleton area due to a crash.

INDOT says drivers should take another route if passing through the area through at least 3 p.m. The traffic backups extend from I-465 near the Keystone Fashion Mall to the Castleton Square Mall.

The eastbound lanes seem to be clear.

Injuries have been reported, but it’s unclear how many and how severe they are.

This story is developing.