× Deadly shooting near Washington Park marks 5th murder in same neighborhood in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators with IMPD are searching for a killer after a man was shot and killed on Indy’s near northeast side.

The shooting took place early Wednesday morning at a home near 36th and Rural. Police say by the time they arrived, officers found the victim shot to death.

Unfortunately, the neighborhood surrounding Washington Park has seen a lot of violence this year.

“You’re taking a loved one from their family. It saddens my heart,” said Beverly Twilley.

Beverly doesn’t know the victim killed Wednesday, but in late March her nephew, 44-year-old Tristan Twilley, was shot to death just a couple of blocks away outside a business on 34th Street.

“Tristan was a real big part of our family. He kept us happy. He entertained us. He kept us together,” said Beverly.

After Tristan’s murder, police released video showing the victim walking up to an SUV when a gunman ambushed and killed him. The gunman has still not been identified.

“It’s terrible. I think about it every day. I think about my nephew every day and what happened to him,” said Beverly.

In 2018, there have now been five killings within a few blocks surrounding Washington Park.

In addition to Tristan’s death, Gregory Harris Junior was shot to death outside a car in March on 35th Street.

In June, Anthony Wiggins was gunned down on Eastern Avenue.

Court records shows 19-year-old Dantae Benberry is accused of stabbing his uncle Gregory Hunt to death in the family’s basement on 34th Street in September.

While the motive for the most recent killing remains a mystery, Tristan’s family holds out hope police can make arrests in all the deaths.

“We would love to have some answers about what happened to Tristan because he didn’t deserve that,” said Beverly.

Anyone with information on any of the unsolved deaths is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Tristan’s family is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in their case.