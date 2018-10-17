Family speaks out to raise awareness about domestic violence

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.– October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.

It also marks one year since Chasity Chesser was killed by her husband in a murder suicide in Pittsboro. Now her mother is speaking out in hopes of helping others going through domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation there is help out there and resources available. You can find more information at the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).