Flu season is already here! Some doctors insist you get the flu vaccination to help you avoid the bug. Your diet can also play a major role on a healthy or unhealthy immune system.

Chef Wendell Fowler says to put down the junk food. He knows firsthand of the dangers of poor eating habits. Instead, Chef Wendell says you can add foods like root vegetables or elderberry syrup to your diet for an all-natural boost.