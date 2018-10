× Lafayette police mourning loss of K9 Tico

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their former K9 officers.

K9 Tico passed away this week after serving the department from 2005-2013. He served with Officer AJ Demello and lived out the final years of his life with the Demello family following retirement.

Tico was 16 years old.

The Lafayette Police Department’s thoughts go out to the Demello family.