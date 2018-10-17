Pattern remains cool but dry; no sign just yet of a warm-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clear and temperatures remain on the chilly side to begin your Wednesday morning! Another bright, sunny day expected with temperatures still running 10-12 degrees below the seasonal average of 65 degrees. The passage of a cold front around 10 a.m. will drag in slightly cooler air for the afternoon, along with some gusty, northwest winds! This stubborn, cooler pattern is holding steady with little give, but at least the rain chances are small for the days ahead and into the weekend!

By Friday, clouds will increase as weak showers (20% chance) return for the afternoon and evening. A stronger front will drop in on Saturday afternoon. This may have a larger bite to it, driving in much colder air by Saturday night and into Sunday morning. This will generate some windy conditions and could bring a mix of rain over to snow for the evening and overnight across the state, especially for the northern half of Indiana!