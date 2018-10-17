× Sen. Donnelly addresses United Food and Commercial Workers Union

FISHERS, Ind. – Senator Joe Donnelly addressed the United Food and Commercial Workers Union during a stop in Fishers on Wednesday.

The Democrat’s remarks not only focused on early voting, but also supporting workers who help feed Hoosier families.

The UFCW has nearly 14,000 members who are in supermarkets, food packaging, processing and manufacturing.

Donnelly talked about the importance of keeping good paying jobs in Indiana and the need for good benefits.

“They’re the heartbeat of our state,” said Donnelly. “All the people that get up in the dark and get home in the dark, who shower after work, instead of before work. Who work non-stop all-day long, so their kids can have a better life, that they can get a great home. These are really good jobs and it’s the kind of jobs we want Indiana to continue to grow in.”

Donnelly wasn’t the only highlight of Wednesday’s seminar. Rudy, the Notre Dame football player known for inspiring the 1993 film, was there meeting workers.