The Girl Scouts are promoting a new campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's recruitment season for the girl scouts, but how can you make sure your daughter finds a troop that's the very best for her? For today's Angela Answers I'm telling you about a new girl scout campaign that aims to clear up some confusion. Danielle Shockey is CEO of The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. The Girl Scouts are promoting the campaign on social media, have printed t-shirts for recruiters and are providing window clings to families who want to share their support for girl scouts.

For more information about the new girl scout campaign and how to get girls signed up, click here.