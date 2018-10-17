× Two men shot, one dead following northwest side apartment complex shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night after two men were shot at a northwest side apartment complex.

Just after 6:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 6400 block of Maidstone Rd. on the report of a person shot.

Police say two men were shot and were taken to Eskenazi. One of the men was transported in critical condition and he later died as a result of the shooting. The other victim is reportedly in stable condition.

It happened at Scarborough Lake Apartments. Authorities do not have a suspect in custody or a motive at this time.

If you know anything, you can leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.