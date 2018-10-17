Westbound I-465 back open after ‘failed bungee cord’ causes 6-vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The westbound lanes of I-465 are back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a long backup on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say a total of six vehicles were involved, two semis and four passenger cars.

Luckily, nobody was seriously injured, but Cpt. David Burtsten says one person suffered a minor injury.

Police say the cause of the crash was a failed bungee cord being used to hold down the engine hood of one of the vehicles, which flew open and the driver lost control.

“Poorly maintained vehicles shouldn’t be driven on the interstate or any other road,” said state police in a tweet.

And the cause of this 6 vehicle crash; a failed bungee cord being used to hold down the engine hood which flew open and the driver lost control. So fortunate there weren’t any serious injuries. Poorly maintained vehicles shouldn’t be driven on the interstate or any other road. https://t.co/WCkF55eIwR — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) October 18, 2018

The closure lasted about seven hours near Allisonville Road.