Be our guest at OPA!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our restaurant is reminiscent of the gathering places found in Greece, with old world flavors and rustic roots.

Opa! is becoming renowned for its authentic and unique Mediterranean style. We take pride in offering a clean but rustic environment and a welcoming atmosphere. While our custom chairs, tables and our cozy outdoor patio keep your comfort in mind – your taste buds are our top priority. Enjoy traditional American or authentic Greek at any time of day. Our lunch and dinner menus offer fresh, diner-style meals, as well as the Mediterranean cuisine that is making Opa! a one-of-a-kind Indiana restaurant.

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.