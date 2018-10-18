Dream come true for princesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every little girl dreams of being of princess and now more and more girls are getting that chance. It's a fairy tale day designed to reinforce life lessons for each little girl and their future success. Morgan Webster founded the non profit, What a Girl Wants Really providing empowerment and success programs for young girls. Morgan wants every little girl to understand that she is special and that she is a princess.

"I want them to know at an early age that you’re more than what society will say about you, what social media will say about you, the media, you’re more than that You can accomplish anything that you put your mind to, you just have to go and do it. When something comes in your mind, write it down and then go and do it. Just don’t let your dreams go and die."

Webster spared no expense in transforming the Corinthian Baptist Church gym into a tea party fit for a princess. She made sure the enchanted experience came to life for little girls who were treated like princesses so they never forget one of life's most important lessons: Whatever your mind can believe and conceive, you can achieve. Morgan Webster is making sure little girls in Indianapolis are getting one of a kind experiences that will serve them well in a lifetime of future success.

Fox 59 and Community Health Network are happy to honor Morgan Ray Webster as the October Community Hero of the Month.

