Escaped goat caught camera roaming Connersville

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – There was a full-on goat chase in Connersville, Indiana Thursday morning.

Billy Boo the goat was first caught on camera roaming a Kroger parking lot at about 4:20 a.m.

Then, he was spotted in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Billy Boo’s owner says the farm animal jumped a fence earlier this week and had been missing for days. He’s been out looking for the goat, but had no luck. Even the police got involved after receiving several phone calls and reports.

Luckily, the little guy was eventually tracked down not far from home and brought back safely. His owner shared a photo of Billy back with his other goat siblings, and all is well!