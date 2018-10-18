GiGi’s Brew Ha-Ha Fundraiser

Plenty of entertainment will take the stage this weekend for the GiGi's Brew Ha-Ha Fundraiser in Indianapolis. The event raises money for Indianapolis Down Syndrome Achievement Center. Former Colts punter, Hunter Smith, will take the stage as part of a lip sync battle. Tickets are still available!