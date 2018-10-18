Hepatitis A case confirmed at Cafe Valley in Marion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ind. - On Thursday, the Grant County Health Department confirmed a Hepatitis A case at Cafe Valley in Marion. This announcement comes as the Indiana State Department of Health investigates an outbreak of the virus. Indiana has an average of 20 cases of hepatitis A per 12 month period. ISDH has confirmed 11 outbreak cases in Grant County.

An apparent letter sent to employees of the bakery began floating around on social media making some in the area concerned. Rachel Midgett shops at Cafe Valley for her family almost every week.

"I am concerned about everyone’s health," she said.

Cafe Valley believes this is an isolated case but said they are partnering with the county health department to offer free vaccinations to employees at the plant this week out of an abundance of caution. This is part of the statement the company sent to FOX59.

At Café Valley, the health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. As soon as we learned about this case, we placed the individual on an immediate leave of absence, communicated with employees at the plant, and contacted state and local health authorities. We continue to work closely with the Indiana Department of Health and the Grant County Health Department to ensure there is no further health risk.

Grant County health officials said the public does not need to worry and added even the employees' families are not affected.

"Cafe Valley has went through their sick employee policy and they have been on the spot taking care of their policy and we have been having a great relationship with that," said Dale Carr with the Grant County Health Department.

Nearly 400 vaccines have been administered in Grant County, according to ISDH. Symptoms of the virus can include nausea, vomiting or fever and they can take as many as 50 days from exposure to appear.