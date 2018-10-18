× Officer involved in shooting on Indianapolis’ east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the 9900 block of East 16th Street, near Mitthoeffer Road, just after 12:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

The details of what led to the shooting are still unclear. No word on any injuries yet, but neighbors claimed to have seen a man being taken to the hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Bryan Roach was spotted on scene after the incident.

The area has been shut down to traffic.

This story is developing.

BREAKING: @IMPDnews investigating an officer involved shooting.

16th street near Mitthoeffer is shut down.

Details on any injuries should come soon. pic.twitter.com/G2Pu8wFOvs — Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) October 18, 2018