Learn to paint and then go to a Pacers game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - If you like basketball, going on a date, and maybe painting, we have the perfect time and place for you.

It's the Wine and Canvas "No Place Like Home" event coming up Nov. 17. You can register for what they're calling the "ultimate date night" with friends and family. You learn to paint and then you stay for the Pacers' game.

It's the trifecta of terrific.

The owners of Wine and Canvas, for the south Indianapolis location, are holding the couples painting class at an unusual location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, on the practice court of the Pacers.

"It's going to be a blast. We love teaching people how to paint, and watching them learn. The particular painting we will be doing is themed for Indiana, as well as the Pacers," said co-owner Jessica Taylor.

"I've never even been there, but it will be fun. I'm teaching the class and for $50, people get admission into the paint class, they get all the materials needed and they also get the ticket for the game, after the class," said co-owner Troy Cooper.

Painting class is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Then, after the class and upstairs in the regular arena, it'll be game time. You can do the painting by yourself, even though it's billed as a class for couples.

"It's an Indiana painting, so we did the silhouette of Indiana and then we did something traditional for Indiana. It's a nice sunset on a starry night with cornstalks in the foreground. And then it will say 'no place like home.' We've also changed out the P in 'place' to look like the P in the Pacers logo," said Taylor.

The deadline to sign up is Nov. 13. Seating for the game is in the balcony, but it can be upgraded. And don't worry about the part before the game--you don't have to be an artist. Most people aren't.

"If you follow step-by-step instructions by the artist, we make it relatively easy. We try to make it as painless as possible for people who have never done this before. It will be a lot of fun," said Cooper.

Although there is no guarantee, some of the Pacers might show up to the painting class.

"Some of them might be there," Cooper said. "If they are there, I'm sure it's going to be a meet and greet before the game, so that's another opportunity for people to take advantage of when they come out to do this class."