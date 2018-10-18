Local mother of 7 fighting breast cancer shares story of hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Katie Wilson is a busy mother of seven who put off getting her first mammogram several times.

Wilson was eventually diagnosed with an aggressive type of breast cancer. Life for Katie and husband Todd suddenly changed in an instant. She was fighting for her life.

"Immediately as a mother of seven, you just fear seven children being left with your husband, so it’s that deep gut fear of this can’t happen," said Katie.

The support from Katie's friends and family plus her faith are carrying her through this fight for her health.

"God has us. He has our story. He’s good and we can trust him with our health and our children so that’s been a big part of it for me," she said.

Just after surgery, Katie sat down with FOX59's Fanchon Stinger at a fundraiser in her honor. The Indy cycle team Bo's Tire Barn held a wine tasting to raise money for cancer research that was donated in Katie's name.

The team joined over 8,000 riders in the 2018 Pelotonia Race supporting the James Cancer Institute. They raised over $200,000 in Katie's name.

The race overall raised $15 million for cancer research. Katie has completed chemo and will get treatments every three weeks for a year. She is praying and believing she will live the rest of her life cancer-free. In the meantime, Katie says her passion now is to encourage every woman to get a mammogram.

She will also dedicate herself to advocating for more cancer research that will save lives and eventually lead to a cure.

For more information on the Pelotonia Race click here.

Click here for more information on the James Cancer Hospital and Institute and it's advances in fighting cancer.