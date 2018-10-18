Mother of 7 shares emotional story of her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment

INDIANAPOLIS -- Katie Wilson, a mother to seven children, tells FOX 59 News how at age 42 she kept putting off her first mammogram.  When she did finally go, Wilson was diagnosed with an aggressive type of breast cancer. Now in treatment, she shares her passion to encourage people to get a mammogram and to support cancer research.