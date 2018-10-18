RECIPE: Parmesan Pumpkin Fritters

Parmesan Pumpkin Fritters

Ingredients

Oil, for pan-frying

1 ¼ cups (5-6 oz) Shredded pumpkin

4 tablespoons All-purpose flour

1 large egg

2 tablespoons Milk (whole)

¼ cup Shredded Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon Baking powder

1/4 teaspoon Salt

Pinch Ground black pepper

Thai sweet chili sauce

Directions

Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.

Mix the pumpkin, flour, egg, milk, cheese, baking powder, salt and pepper in a big bowl. Stir to combine well. The mixture should barely bind together and not be wet or watery.

Using a spoon, scoop up the pumpkin mixture and drop it gently into the hot oil. Fry in batches until both sides turn golden brown and the inside is cooked through. Remove from oil with a strainer and transfer the fritters on a plate lined with paper towels. Serve hot with Thai sweet chili sauce.