ZooBoo back for the 37th year at Indianapolis Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind-- It’s fall break for many kids around the Indianapolis area.

If you’re looking for something to do with the little ones, you might want to head to the zoo for one of the spookiest times of the year.

ZooBoo is underway for the 37th year.

Highlights of the event include pumpkin town, where families can take part in the mirror maze or pumpkin bowling.

Some of the animals also take part in the fun.

You don’t want to miss the elephant pumpkin smash or a chance to see any of the other animals up-close and personal.

"Lots of animals really enjoy the cooler fall weather so you're going to see them active now, in a different way than you would see them in the summer," said Carla Knapp from the Indianapolis Zoo.

ZooBoo runs Thursday through Sunday until the end of the month. Entrance to the event is included with zoo admission.