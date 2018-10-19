Check out the top 10 ‘Kid-Tested, Kid-Approved’ toys of the season!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kids gathered at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on Friday to test out trendy, must-have toys of the season.

The young experts had a chance to poke, tinker, build and snuggle with toys of all kinds at The Children’s Museum Store.

It’s all part of the 20th annual “Kid-Tested, Kid-Approved” event which helps determine the top 10 toys of the season.

“Once a year, we ask our kids and the families that come in to test the toys and vote for their favorite,” said Jere Kruger, the associate vice president of retail services at The Children’s Museum. “There’s 30 toys and they cover all age groups, from toddlers to ages 12 and up. We cover all sorts of skills from team building, to small motor, to competition and STEM.”

Kids tested out 30 toys and were able to cast votes on all of their favorites.

Check out the winners:

Crayon Melter: The Crayon Melter brings renewed life to Crayola crayon sets everywhere with melted crayon artwork that’s easier than ever before to create. HexBug Ring Racer: The HexBug Ring Racer comes with two skinny wheels connected to an electric motor in the middle. Great for any child eager to see their imagination come to life! HexBug Gladiators Stadium: Customize your HexBug Gladiator for the epic duels that await in the HexBug Gladiators Battling Robots Stadium. May the player with the best strategy win. Dr. Cool Velociraptor Wildlife Wow: Download the app and watch your new dinosaur come to life through a virtual reality experience. Skeeball: This unique hand-ball game is great to entertain any group of friends! Dragon Coaster-Maker Kit: Love roller coasters? Learn about the physics of a roller coaster while building your own! Polar Babies Floof: Floof is super moldable, soft, and easy to pack into any shape you can imagine! Comes with 3-D animal molds: Penguin, Polar Bear, and Wolf. The Vortex 3 Bank: Learn how to save with The Vortex 3 Bank! You can watch your coins roll perfectly onto the edge of the vortex. Just like a satellite in orbit. Creativity for Kids-Happy Hedgehog Sequin Pet: This little critter comes ready to craft, pet, and cuddle. Decorate this happy hedgehog with reusable stickers! Rock Crayons: These special shaped Rock Crayons are smooth as a river rock! Making it easier for small hands to draw the biggest shapes.

Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays; the store will be open until 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.

