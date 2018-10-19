Indiana Task Force 1 returns home after Hurricane Michael deployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 16-member crew of Indiana Task Force 1 is officially back home after a successful Hurricane Michael deployment.

It was a welcome back to Indianapolis with open arms. It’s been a tough but rewarding few weeks for the crew.

“There was a lot of damage and devastation,” said Gerald George, the leader of the force.

George’s crew left for Florida on October 9. Their mission was to stop at homes to make sure everyone was okay, while also assisting with downed trees and power lines.

“Five to six days after landfall, I ran into an elderly lady in her late 70s. She wasn’t injured but she was stuck in her house because she couldn’t get out either way because power lines were down, trees were down,” said George.

Now, it’s time to unpack for this crew.

“Going through all the equipment that we took, tearing it down and cleaning it back up and getting it re-prepared,” said George.

All that work could begin as early as tomorrow or into Monday, because when disaster strikes, there’s never much warning.

“The guys that they have here manage everything and have everything ready to go at a moment’s notice. If we get called out, equipment is ready, and we roll,” said George.

Rolling into communities across the country, providing, Hoosier hospitality.