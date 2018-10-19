× Justice Department charges Russian woman for 2018 midterm election interference

WASHINGTON– A Russian woman has been charged with interfering in American elections, including next month’s midterms, through a vast social media effort aimed at trying to sway American public opinion.

It’s believed to be the first federal case alleging Russian interference in this year’s election.

The Justice Department disclosed the criminal complaint soon after U.S. intelligence agencies said in a joint statement that they were concerned about efforts by Russia, China and Iran to influence U.S. voters and policy.

The complaint says the woman, Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova, worked for the same Russian social media troll farm that was indicted in February by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The complaint accuses Khusyaynova of helping to control the finances of a Russian effort to use fake social media postings to sow anger and division among American voters.