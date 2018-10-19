× Line up for a year of free food at Broad Ripple Joella’s Hot Chicken

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Standing in line could pay off with a year of free chicken.

Joella’s Hot Chicken will open its Broad Ripple location on Monday, Oct. 22. It’ll be the chain’s second Indy-area restaurant.

At 8 a.m., the first 100 adults in line will get free chicken for a year. Customers can start lining up 24 hours in advance on Sunday. The restaurant will have local DJs, food, giveaways, games and swag to keep everyone in line entertained.

The restaurant is located at 1072 Broad Ripple Ave. in the former spot occupied by Applebee’s. It has a patio overlooking the White River.

The restaurant will officially open for business at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

If standing in line during the chilly weekend doesn’t sound like your idea of fun, Joella’s is offering promotions throughout the week to celebrate the opening:

October 23: Kids eat free all day; waffle decorating station beginning at 4 p.m.

Free extra chicken tender with purchase of any chicken plate, sandwich or salad

Free small banana puddin' with purchase of any chicken plate, sandwich or salad

$2.50 Cock-A-Doodle Brew (beer) with free drink koozie

Indiana’s first Joella’s Hot Chicken location opened in January 2017 at 4715 East 96th St. (they held a similar contest then). The chain specializes in Nashville hot chicken, Southern-style sides and desserts.