× Long delays likely after crash involving overturned vehicle on I-65 northbound near 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A crash involving an overturned vehicle has closed part of I-65 northbound.

According to INDOT, the crash has closed all lanes of I-65 northbound near 38th Street. Traffic cameras showed debris on the interstate and a vehicle on its side.

Indiana State Police said someone was injured in the crash. An alert from INDOT indicated that “long delays” were likely.