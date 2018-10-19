× Sharp cold front arrives Saturday afternoon; a taste of winter, windy too!

Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures to start your Friday morning, and a coat is still needed. Roads look great and the radar remains quite dry. Clouds will begin to slowly increase by early afternoon and a shower chance will follow by the evening. Rain chances remain low and widely scattered, while southwest winds will keep our temperatures relatively mild for tonight.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday morning will be dry and very pleasant with sunshine and temperatures not too harsh. The pattern begins to change by mid-afternoon, as clouds begin to increase, showers develop and winds increase sharply!

The passage of a strong cold front could create wind gusts up to 45 mph, while temperatures begin to fall quickly. As cold air pours in on this gusty northwest flow, CAA (cold air advection) will likely change some rain into a rain/snow mix! This will not bode well for the Garth Brooks concert in South Bend as well as the Purdue game in West Lafayette with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

By Sunday morning, skies will be clear and temperatures very cold with patchy frost. Plenty of sunshine for your Sunday, as a crisp autumn day is expected for the Colts game.