Suspect shot by officer on east side expected to survive, IMPD releases timeline of events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says a man who was shot by an officer Thursday afternoon on the east side will survive.

The incident started as a traffic stop in the 9900 block of East 16th Street, near Mitthoeffer Road, around 12:30 p.m. An officer shot the suspect after a Taser didn’t work and a struggle over a weapon occurred. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, IMPD identified the suspect as Truville Christian and said he is expected to survive. There is no video of the incident.

IMPD does not believe the man fired any shots, but a weapon reportedly belonging to the man was found. No officers were injured.

The following timeline of events was released by the department:

12:31 p.m. – Officer marks out on a traffic stop

12:34 – Officer conducts a records check on the occupant’s information. Suspect, identified as Truville Christian, had given officers the name of Trubille Williams

12:37 – Officer calls out “shots fired”

12:38 – Additional units and investigative resources begin backing onto the call

12:39 – Officers are providing aid to the suspect; EMS dispatched

12:41 – Notifications of the OIS sent out to command staff

12:42 – Crime scene being established, officer assignments given

12:45 – Detectives respond to the hospital

12:46 – Radio channels are split

12:49 – Medics transporting Christian to hospital, officer follows ambulance

12:50 – Communications Van requested

12:50 – Suspect identified as Truville Christian, records check conducted.

12:51 – Officers learn Christian has active warrant for carrying a handgun without a license (08/2018)

12:52 – Incident Command established

12:57 – Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) requested

12:58 – CIRT page sent out

1:01 – Crime lab backs on (Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency)

1:02 – Christian listed as critical condition

1:06 – POST team requested

1:08 – Updated OIS notification sent to Command Staff

1:10 – IMPD Chaplain dispatched

1:13 – Detectives begin taking taped statements from witnesses

1:20 – Officer at hospital advises Christian taken into surgery

1:42 – Incident Command transferred to Middle Shift Lieutenant

1:42 – Witness being transported to the Homicide Office for an interview

2:15 – Electronic Search Warrant applied for vehicle

2:35 – Electronic Search Warrant granted

4:11 – Tow truck requested for suspect vehicle

4:32 – Incident Command terminated

4:37 – Vehicle removed

4:38 – Crime Scene released

IMPD noted the timeline is preliminary and subject to change.

Christian’s status has been upgraded to stable. In addition to his active warrant, he faces preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and failure to identify.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).