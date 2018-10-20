Flat12 will host the charity Fall Brawl 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Flat12 Bierwerks will host a live-action wrestling match called Fall Brawl on Friday at 8 p.m.  The event will feature wrestling, music and, of course, beer! The proceeds benefit Compassion International, a child sponsorship charity. Tickets are online at www.flat12.me for $10.