Flat12 will host the charity Fall Brawl 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Flat12 Bierwerks will host a live-action wrestling match called Fall Brawl on Friday at 8 p.m. The event will feature wrestling, music and, of course, beer! The proceeds benefit Compassion International, a child sponsorship charity. Tickets are online at www.flat12.me for $10.
