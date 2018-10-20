× Gusting winds lead to large power outage around Indianapolis; 21,000 without electricity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Thousands of customers around Indianapolis are without power thanks to strong winds.

According to Fred Mills, vice president of external affairs for Indianapolis Power & Light, 21,000 customers don’t have electricity. About 8,500 of those are specific to a substation on the south side.

Mills said IPL anticipated potential problems since a wind advisory is in effect and brought in extra crews to help. As long as gusting winds persist, some outages will be a problem.

Mills said customers on the south side would have their power restored “fairly soon.”