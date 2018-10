× Heritage Christian’s Colton Brown wins Play of the Game for October 12

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Heritage Christian running back Colton Brown sped through a big hole in his o-line, shook free of an arm tackle, and raced 65 yards to the end zone in his Eagles’ 27-14 win over Sheridan. That play earned Brown the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game for October 12.

We stopped by Heritage Christian practice to present Brown with his award.