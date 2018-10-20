Learn how to make pumpkin decorations at Magic Brews and Blooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It's like carving pumpkins, but for grownups! Magic Brews and Blooms teaches you to make spooky pumpkin decorations all while drinking some of your favorite beers. Check out the event on Sunday from 2:30-4 p.m. at Sun King Brewing and Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Metazoa Brewing Company.