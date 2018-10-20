× Pilot escapes injury after small plane crashes in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A pilot from Tennessee escaped injuries after crashing a small plane in Jackson County early Saturday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Chad Lowe, 31, Crossville, Tennessee, was piloting a 1962 Piper Colt when the aircraft suffered mechanical failure around 1 a.m. Lowe crashed the plane into a dense grove of trees in the Jackson-Washington State Forest near Skyline Drive.

Lowe walked to a nearby residence to get help. He wasn’t hurt in the crash.

Conservation officers and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will handle the investigation.