× Police: Randolph County man stole trailers loaded with soybeans, sold cargo for $17,000

MODOC, Ind. – Police in Randolph County arrested a man accused of stealing trailers loaded with soybeans and selling the cargo.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, David Patterson, 55, was taken into custody Friday on multiple charges, including auto theft and theft in excess of $50,000.

In June, a semi tractor-trailer carrying soybeans was stolen from a Randolph County farm. In September, another trailer loaded with soybeans was stolen from a Randolph County business.

Police said surveillance video linked the two crimes; the video showed the truck stolen from the farm was used to take the trailer in the second theft.

Additionally, police said Patterson sold soybeans within days of both thefts, earning approximately $17,000 for the transactions.

Other evidence and testimony from witnesses linked Patterson to both thefts, police said. Investigators have located the second trailer; however, the truck and trailer from the first theft remain missing and police said Patterson has refused to tell them their whereabouts.

Detectives believe the stolen tractor and trailer are in the vicinity of Randolph or Henry counties.

The missing semi truck is a white 1995 Volvo semi bearing Indiana registration plate F491AY. The missing trailer is a white Wilson grain trailer model DWH4 bearing Indiana registration FP613AC.

Anyone with information about the case should call Randolph County investigators at (765) 584-3709, Ext 241.