× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: WESTERN BOONE’S KRUZE WASHINGTON

Western Boone's Kruze Washington took the opening kickoff all the way back for a touchdown in the Stars' 49-0 win in their Sectional opener over Washington High.

NOMINEE #2: SCECINA'S DAVID BAKER

Scecina's David Baker snagged a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone in the Crusaders' 42-2 win in their Sectional opener over Centerville.