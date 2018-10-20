× Thousands participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thousands of people took part in the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Cancer Walk” Saturday.

Last year, the event helped raise $300,000 for the American Cancer Society. The money raised goes toward breast cancer research, awareness and programs and services.

“We fight breast cancer from all angles so a lot of it is breast cancer research, about $62,000 in America, over a million dollars in Indiana, but we also super aggressive about using awareness and early detection around breast cancers,” American Cancer Society Executive Director Brad Burke said.

FOX59 was a sponsor of the event this year. It was the 21st year for the event and the third time it’s been at Victory Field.