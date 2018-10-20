× Thousands still without power Sunday after gusting winds lash central Indiana

UPDATE – As of 6:30 a.m. Sunday, IPL was reporting 15,410 customers without power around Indianapolis.

Duke Energy was reporting 9,959 customers without power. More than 5,000 of those customers are in Tippecanoe County. More than 700 customers without power are in Johnson County.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Thousands of customers around Indianapolis are without power thanks to strong winds.

According to the Indianapolis Power & Light website, more than 24,000 customers don’t have electricity. About 8,500 of those are specific to a substation on the south side.

Fred Mills, vice president of external affairs, said IPL anticipated potential problems since a wind advisory is in effect and brought in extra crews to help. As long as gusting winds persist, some outages will be a problem.

Mills said customers on the south side would have their power restored “fairly soon.”

Duke Energy reported more than 27,000 people lacking power, with more than 3,600 in Hamilton County.