Tri-County Beard and Mustache Society visits the set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Tri-County Beard and Mustache Society raises money for children who want to perform in bands or choirs but don't have the necessary funds. The not-for-profit focuses on Hancock, Madison and Henry Counties. The group buys instruments, lessons and outfits. You can help the cause by attending Beards & Brushes Sunday at 3 p.m. to drink wine and paint. Tickets are $20. On Oct. 27 at 3 p.m., you can join the society for the 4th annual Beards for the Band.