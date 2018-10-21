× Colts beat Bills 37-5 to snap losing streak

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and the defense forced five turnovers as the Colts beat the Bills 37-5 to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Colts took control of the game in the second quarter. Luck connected with Erik Swoope for a 17-yard touchdown, Marlon Mack for a 29-yard TD and T.Y. Hilton for five-yard score.

Mike Mitchell, who the Colts just signed October 9th, intercepted a Derek Anderson pass late in the first half and returned it 47-yards to the Buffalo 32 yard line. Adam Vinatieri then kicked a 36-yard field goal off the left upright to give the Colts a 24-0 lead at halftime.

Luck threw his second touchdown pass of the day to Hilton at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Hilton returned to the line-up after missing the last two games with chest and hamstring injuries.

Mack capped off a career day with a 20-yard TD run with five minutes remaining in the game. The second-year running back rushed for 126 yards on 19 carries.

Vinatieri converted two extra points and one field goal to move within five points of passing Morten Andersen to become the NFL’s all-time leading scorer. The 46-year-old could have moved even closer to the top, but missed two extra points.

The win was the Colts’ first of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium and improved their record to 2-5. They will travel to Oakland next week before their bye week on November 4th