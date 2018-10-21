IN Focus: Panelists discuss race for Senate, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Indiana political insiders reacting to Sen. Joe Donnelly's new campaign ads? And what are the polls saying about the contentious Senate race?

As the challenger, Republican Mike Braun, remains within the margin of error in most recent polls, Donnelly's new ads attempt to seperate himself from what he's calling the "far left" policies of some fellow Democrats.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Lara Beck, Mike Murphy and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, and the latest news from the campaign trail.