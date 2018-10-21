× Small plane crashes in Dick’s Sporting Goods’ parking lot on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities on the northwest side are at the scene of the small plane crash at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Just after 2:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the store on the report of a plane crash.

Police confirm the plane has crashed in the parking lot and did not strike the building.

At this time we do not know of injuries to anyone inside the aircraft or pedestrians in the parking lot.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.