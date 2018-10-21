Small plane crashes near Dick’s Sporting Goods on northwest side, no injuries
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon at Dick’s Sporting Goods on the northwest side.
Just after 2:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the store on the report of an aircraft malfunction.
The pilot, identified Greg Mahler, was was forced to make an emergency landing and landed in a ditch near the parking lot and I-465.
He was uninjured as a result of the crash and told us he had engine failure near Eagle Creek.
Mahler originally planned to land near Zionsville Rd. but the said there were too many cars. Then, he saw the ditch near Dick’s Sporting Goods and executed a successful emergency landing.
Mahler said he was gliding the entire way.
The FAA released the following statement after the emergency landing:
“The pilot of a Piper PA32 aircraft reported engine issues while on the way to Indianapolis Metro Airport. The plane landed in a shopping center parking lot about 4 miles west of the airport. No injuries were reported. No information on damages to vehicles on the ground. The FAA will be on the scene to begin an investigation.”