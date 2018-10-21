× Small plane crashes near Dick’s Sporting Goods on northwest side, no injuries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon at Dick’s Sporting Goods on the northwest side.

Just after 2:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the store on the report of an aircraft malfunction.

The pilot, identified Greg Mahler, was was forced to make an emergency landing and landed in a ditch near the parking lot and I-465.

He was uninjured as a result of the crash and told us he had engine failure near Eagle Creek.

Mahler originally planned to land near Zionsville Rd. but the said there were too many cars. Then, he saw the ditch near Dick’s Sporting Goods and executed a successful emergency landing.

Mahler said he was gliding the entire way.

The FAA released the following statement after the emergency landing: