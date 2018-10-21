Tour de Cure raises money to fight diabetes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Bicyclists of all levels pedaled around Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday for the 25th annual Tour de Cure. Money from the event goes to fighting diabetes. The event has raised more than $250 million for the American Diabetes Association since it began in 1991.
