Tracking a calm and cooler end to the weekend

Be prepared for a chilly morning across central Indiana with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A freeze warning is scheduled to expire by 10 AM in our southern counties because of the freezing temperatures.

The winds have become lighter and have shifted out of the northwest, which will result in considerably cooler weather conditions. This morning, wind chills fell into the upper teens and lower 20s!

Plan to dress warmly at the Colts game today! Kick-off is at 1 PM and temperatures will be in the mid-40s under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will struggle to rise near 50 degrees this afternoon!

Temperatures will turn more seasonal at the beginning of the work week. A breezy southwesterly wind will help highs rise into the lower 60s Monday afternoon! Rain chances return next weekend.