Dumped hot coals from tailgating grills blamed for car fires at football game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Imagine going to a football game and coming back to your car to learn it had caught fire in the parking lot.

A few fans who attended Sunday’s New York Jets-Minnesota Vikings game at MetLife Stadium had that unfortunate experience.

According to New Jersey State Police, hot coals dumped from tailgating grills were to blame. NJ.com reported that there were two separate incidents, with the fires being reported around 2 p.m. Sunday.

In one case, a car caught fire after being parked where fans had dumped their hot coals. In the other case, the same thing happened, except the fire spread to five other nearby vehicles.

No one was hurt during the incident. A police spokesman said this has happened at the stadium before and cautioned drivers to watch where they’re parking.