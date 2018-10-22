× ‘Fly high, little man’: Ohio boy who celebrated Christmas early dies from brain cancer

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 2-year-old Ohio boy with brain cancer whose family, friends and community celebrated Christmas early has died.

The father of Brody Allen says the little boy died Friday morning surrounded by his family, reports the Cincinnati Enquirer:

Good morning. It is with the deepest sadness I want tell you that Brody has lost his fight. This morning at 6 a.m. Brody passed quietly, and peacefully in the arms of his mother Shilo. He did not suffer. He was surrounded by his family and I have no doubt many angel’s. While our sadness is immeasurable and we will miss his smiling beautiful soul, we are also comforted in knowing that today our son has touched the face of God. Today heaven welcomed home our little super hero. Fly high little man.. Until we see you again. We love you.

Todd Allen wrote last week that Brody’s body was failing and he didn’t have much time left.

Efforts to give Brody an early Christmas drew national attention last month when two teenagers slashed inflatable yard decorations in the front yard of his family’s Colerain Township home outside Cincinnati.

A few days later, Brody served as grand marshal for a neighborhood Christmas parade that included Santa in a fire truck, cheerleaders and a fireworks display. The parade served as a respite for a little boy who spent so much of his time in the hospital.

Despite aggressive and chemotherapy, scans showed the treatments were having no effect. The family decided to bring him home after doctors told them further treatments would do little to improve Brody’s outcome. They wanted him to enjoy what little time he had left.

Brody is survived by his father and mother, Shilo, and siblings Corey, McKenzie, Andrew and Alex.