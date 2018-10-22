GREENCASTLE -- From Greencastle to Greenwich Village, a local chef is preparing for a rare honor in New York. Sal Fernandez has been invited to create a dining experience at the renowned James Beard House. Sherman visited Bridges Craft Pizza & Wine Bar to talk with Fernandez about the honor.
Local chef receives honor to cook in New York
-
Dear Abby answer on ‘foreign names’ called racist
-
Man hoping memorial trees will honor Burger Chef murder victims
-
S’mores on the Circle
-
New videos show slain 15-year-old trying to outrun New York City gang
-
What’s new at Le Peep
-
-
Your Town Friday: Avon father helps educate legacies of America’s heroes
-
Local group hosts largest naloxone distribution in Boone County in honor of National Recovery Month
-
Greencastle school shut down until further notice due to mold concerns
-
New York police officers police officers belt out rendition of Katy Perry’s ‘Firework’
-
Indiana man continues annual tradition, waves flag over I-465 to remember 9/11 victims
-
-
National Night Out events honor two local fallen officers
-
1,000 American flags honor vets and first responders in Muncie
-
Stabbing at in-home day care center in New York leaves 3 infants, 2 adults injured