Pick of the week; cooler shift in the days ahead but staying dry!

Skies are clear and temperatures are cold to start this Monday morning! Bright sunshine begins after 8:00am and should dominate for the entire day! Breezy, southwest winds will take hold and should help to boost our temperatures back into the lower 60’s too, marking our warmest of this week and the best of the week!

A cold front will slip through the area tomorrow (Tuesday) morning and will usher a cooler flow back to the state for the next couple of days. No rain with this front but our average highs should be in the lower 60s, highs the next few days will hold in the lower 50’s.

No rain chances arrive until Friday and for the upcoming weekend, with an additional shift to even cooler air. For now, snow doesn’t appear in the forecast but a mix shouldn’t be ruled out by next Monday!