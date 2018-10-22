Proposed Avon development goes to town council without recommendation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ind. - A proposal for a new mixed use development in Avon, drawing outcries from some residents, met a deadlocked vote at Monday night's town plan commission meeting.

Platinum Properties submitted a planned unit development ordinance request. The proposal includes more than 280 homes, amenities including walking paths and a playground, and several acres of commercial space on Dan Jones Rd., south of CR200 South near the high school.

"It's a great location, Avon's a great community, you know there's a lot of demand for housing," Paul Rioux, the president of Platinum Properties, said.

But not everyone agrees on the PUD, raising concerns about the pace of growth in Avon.

"We want more planning and basically more concern for a diversity of homes within the community, making sure that there's actually some common sense to it," said Craig Johnson, who is the secretary of the neighboring Williamsburg in the Woods HOA.

"They're using condensed housing and it is hurting our property values and it's not what we envision to have in Avon," Lowell Jackson said.

Jackson and others called for a moratorium on new PUD's. Others expressed concern about the impact on taxpayers, the schools, traffic and whether there is the infrastructure to safely support the growth.

"They have a right to speak and have a right to talk about what they feel will happen in their neighborhoods. Avon's a community of 17,000 people, there's a hundred or so here tonight," Rioux said.

At the end of the meeting, the commission could vote to send it to the town council with a recommendation, with a 'no' recommendation or without any recommendation.

After a deadlock vote, the commission sent it to the town council without any recommendation.