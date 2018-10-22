Sheriff: Man used victim’s car to get into Johnson County home, bought TV with stolen credit card

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.– The Johnson County sheriff says at least one person broke into a car to gain access to a home before stealing credit cards and a car.

The incident occurred late Sunday night or early Monday morning at a home on Graham Road.

Sheriff Doug Cox says investigators believe the thief(s) broke into an orange Dodge Caravan in the driveway, which gave them access to a garage door opener. The opener was used to get inside the home.

Once inside, they stole the homeowner’s keys and two wallets. The suspect(s) then went to the Walmart at Emerson and County Line and used a credit card to purchase a large TV at 1:11 a.m.

Security cameras captured photos of one suspect, as well as a small Fiat-type of vehicle that was seen with the stolen Dodge Caravan at the store.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Alex Talley at 317-346-4621 or the tip line at 317-346-4654.